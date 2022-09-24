Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

