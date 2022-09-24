AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 56 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 224.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,339,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.67 and a 200-day moving average of $471.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $373.58 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

