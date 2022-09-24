Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.76. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $325.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

