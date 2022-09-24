AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,034 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2,615.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 4.0 %

Coupang stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA downgraded Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

