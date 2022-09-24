Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

