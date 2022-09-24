Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

