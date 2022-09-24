Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

