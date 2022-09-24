J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.