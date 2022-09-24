51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,257 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in 51job by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 198,519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 26.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in 51job by 291.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in 51job by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job Price Performance

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

51job Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

