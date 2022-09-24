Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

