Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.66 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About DTE Energy



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

