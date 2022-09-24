Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $54.72 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

