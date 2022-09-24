Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 210 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.86 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

