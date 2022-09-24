Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of SE stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

