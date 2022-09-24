Chad Verbowski Sells 8,097 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CFLT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

