Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $146,461.70 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CIEN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

