Christopher Gerard Murphy Sells 14,479 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $11.12 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -21.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

