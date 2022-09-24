Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $404.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.