Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $159.91 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

