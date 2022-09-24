Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FNB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

