American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.14

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

