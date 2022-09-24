Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $32,533,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

