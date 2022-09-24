Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

