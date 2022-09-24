Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.94

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $9,417,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

