Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.