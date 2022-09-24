Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.80

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.80 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

