John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.20

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.20 and last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,935. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.