3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.55

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.42.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 74.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,762 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 257,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

