CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.60

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

CAE Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CAE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

