Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.69

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 10040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 104,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,195,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 213,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

