SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $349.57

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $349.57 and last traded at $350.20, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.