Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,773 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Trading Up 0.8 %

Maximus Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $58.71 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.