H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

