J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

