J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NFG opened at $64.55 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

