J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,562,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

