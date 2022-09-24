13,591 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

