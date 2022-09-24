J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 32,337 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $278.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.06. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.18 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

