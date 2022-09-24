86,493 Shares in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of New York City REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

NYC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

