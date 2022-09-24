Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $981,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

