Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 123,233 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,233 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arrival were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ARVL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Arrival has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

