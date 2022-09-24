Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

