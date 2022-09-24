Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE SCU opened at $9.02 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,396 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

