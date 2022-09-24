Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $958.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 528.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 154,883 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.