Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. Five9 has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

