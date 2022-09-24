Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.