Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lazydays Price Performance

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,217.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,217.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,559 shares of company stock worth $793,159. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.