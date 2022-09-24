Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LAZY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.22.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
