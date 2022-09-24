monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.07.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.