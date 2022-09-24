monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.07.
monday.com Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. monday.com has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $450.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.