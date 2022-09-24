Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

