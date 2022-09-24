Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.